Stephen Kenny responds to Darren Randolph Instagram complaint

A diplomatic response from the gaffer.

Stephen Kenny has responded to Darren Randolph’s Instagram complaint about not getting a callup to the Ireland squad.

After fellow goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers were forced to pull out of the squad, Kenny called James Talbot and Max O’Leary up to his team to play against Belgium and Lithuania.

Randolph took to Instagram to complain about Kenny’s decision, writing: “I haven’t retired yet, I must be too old.”

He went on to say that he was just joking and that he would be ready if he is called upon by his country.

Kenny has since elaborated on the decision to leave the veteran goalkeeper out of the squad, and his chances of getting into the team in the future.

Stephen Kenny on Darren Randolph

Kenny explained that if a player is not playing, he is unlikely to feature for him and that they have to be named in their club’s squads at the very least.

He said: “Like Robbie Brady. I really admire Robbie Brady, Harry Arter and James Collins who has been in all of our recent squads and just there’s been a change in manager and he’s dropped out of the Cardiff squad.

“Even Jamie McGrath who has been excellent for us recently, he went to Wigan – and through no fault of his own, he hasn’t performed badly – but it’s just been ‘Well these lads have done well for me, you’re at the other end of the queue, you’ll have to wait your turn’ and he’s found himself not playing.

“Darren is still only 34 and certainly I’d love to see him go and play matches, he just hasn’t been able to play matches and be in squads but I’ve been sort of consistent with those players, all those players.”

He then referenced Brady and the likes again, insisting that with him in charge, the door will not be closed on anyone.

