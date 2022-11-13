Stephen Kenny makes interesting comments about Caoimhin Kelleher’s future

Some slightly critical comments.

Stephen Kenny has made some interesting comments about Caoimhin Kelleher’s future, after his midweek heroics in the Carabao Cup.

Kelleher saved Liverpool in the Carabao Cup against Derby County on Wednesday, saving three penalties in a shootout.

This isn’t the first time that Kelleher has been Liverpool’s saviour, and while he certainly gets more football than your typical second-choice goalkeeper, Kenny believes that he may need to leave the English giants for more regular gametime.

“He needs to decide what to do,” said Kenny, ahead of the upcoming international break. “It isn’t easy, but the more games he plays, the better it will be for his experiences.”

According to the Irish Mirror, Kenny said: “It was good to see Caoimhin back playing this week. He’s not played a game since (his injury) and it’s very hard.

“Caoimhin is not that young. Gavin (Bazunu) is three years younger than Caoimhin, and Gavin has played a lot of games between Portsmouth and Rochdale.

“Caoimhin is not playing games. Alisson would be regarded as one of the top three in the world, so it’s not easy.

“He has a dilemma now, a career dilemma. We’ve had discussions (about it), but they have to remain private.”

Kenny continued: “He’s obviously had some positive experiences. The Carabao Cup final was a big win for him. Playing and training every day with top players, really top players.

“But he’ll have his fork-in-the-road moment, where he needs to decide what to do. It isn’t easy, but the more games he plays, the better it will be for his experiences.”

Kelleher could well have even fallen behind Mark Travers in the pecking order at international duty over the past few weeks, with the Bournemouth keeper having kept three clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season.

