Stephen Kenny finally responds to “constant” criticism from Brian Kerr

Stephen Kenny has finally responded to the regular criticism he has received from Brian Kerr since he got the Ireland job.

Kerr has used his platform to criticise Kenny on a number of occasions, with some people feeling as though he crossed a line with the nature of some of his comments.

Kerr’s comments have even seemed out of character at times, something which Kenny mentioned in his response.

In an interview with Dion Fanning, Kenny said that the criticism from Kerr “surprised” him, and implied that the former Ireland manager is holding some sort of grudge.

Stephen Kenny on Brian Kerr

After taking some time to think of his answer, Kenny said: “There’s nothing I can do about that. I find it difficult to talk about even.

“I’m okay with criticism actually. If ex-internationals want to come out and criticise me, who don’t really understand where I’m from or the 46 Champions League and Europa League games and the experience I had behind me before coming into the job, they wouldn’t understand what I stood for. I’m fine with that.

“To give you an example, when I won promotion with Longford all those years ago, I stayed in a hotel in Cobh and flew out the next day to spend three weeks in Israel with Brian and Noel O’Reilly and the Irish Under 16s.

“I’ve known Brian a long time. The quarters of criticism that you get, that can surprise you. I don’t hold grudges and I can move on at any stage.

“I’ve tried to bring that to my life. I don’t carry it. We’ve all had setbacks in our lives, life is too short and you can’t carry that with you. I will speak to anyone in the future.”

Kenny went to make it clear that he knows he is not above criticism, but that he draws the line when he feels it becomes “agenda-based”.

“I’m not just talking about Brian. Listen, I don’t mind legitimate criticism, I’m okay with that and have no problem with it. I don’t like agenda-based criticism and strategies to undermine you, which has happened. I don’t like that.”

Spent a couple of hours with Stephen Kenny this week. We talked about football and a lot of other stuff as well pic.twitter.com/vc0b4lHEzf — Dion Fanning (@dionfanning) October 22, 2022

