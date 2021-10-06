Stephen Kenny suggests Aaron Connolly needs a loan move

The Ireland boss seemed to imply that Connolly should be playing more football.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Stephen Kenny seemingly suggested that Aaron Connolly needs a loan move away from Brighton.

Kenny was speaking ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday, when the topic of conversation became Connolly’s lack of opportunities at Brighton.

The striker has not started in the league for his club so far this season, but did score a fine brace in a cup win over Swansea just a few weeks ago.

Stephen Kenny on Aaron Connolly

Kenny understood that it’s difficult to get minutes in the Premier League, and implied the young striker might get more joy elsewhere.

He said: “He found it hard to get regular game time at Brighton, his career has sort of stood still over that period. When he burst on the scene he was in brilliant form for the Under-21 team, scored two on his debut.

“It’s not been easy for him since, to get back in. Sometimes they play with one striker, you’ve got two other international strikers playing ahead of him. You’ve got to wait for opportunities as well. He scored two goals in the Carabao Cup: I was at the game. Two good goals, but he’s not really figured since.

“Opportunities are difficult in the Premier League, some of the younger strikers get to go in the Championship on loan.”

Graham Potter on Aaron Connolly.

While Kenny appears to think a trip to the Championship would be a good move for the 21-year-old, Graham Potter recently spoke very highly of him after his Carabao Cup brace.

He said: “I thought he took the goals really well and it’s great for him in terms of his confidence because it doesn’t matter what you say, it’s nice for the guys to score and he did so really happy with him, I thought he worked for the team as well so a really good night.

“Aaron’s a good kid, he’s a really nice kid, there’s no problem with him at all. He’s just sometimes young and wants to play, and he can get frustrated, he’s a human being. That’s the truth.

“Everyone loves him here. We want to help him, help him reach his full capacity.”

