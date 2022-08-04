Stephen Kenny discuss danger of “video phones” but backs Aaron Connolly to return to form

Wise words from the gaffer.

Stephen Kenny discuss danger of “video phones” when it comes to the modern footballer, specifically in the case of Aaron Connolly.

Connolly recently spoke very honestly and candidly about the way in which his career has gone over the past two years, and the steps he is taking to get back on track.

He has made a move to Serie B, where he thinks he can change his fortunes, out of the limelight of Britain for a year or so.

Kenny, who coached Connolly for Ireland’s senior team and for the underage side, has said that he needs to get the ball to his feet and start dribbling again.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he said: “When he was playing in the U-21 team and broke through initially into Brighton’s first team, he was a brilliant dribbler. You could play him off the left and he would turn people inside out, he could dribble quickly and accelerate into the game. That didn’t seem to be part of his game anymore, his ability to dribble.

“He spoke about his work-rate and ability to press but they are all things that can be rectified. He just needs to find a team that he can flourish in, but it’s not easy. Hopefully he can rekindle his love for the game and he can flourish because he is still very young.”

Speaking about some of his minor indiscretions off the pitch, the majority of which have been completely overstated, Kenny issued a reminder that nobody is perfect.

He said: “He just needs to find a team he can flourish in. You’re not going to have a squad where every player is perfect. None of us are perfect. As a Premier League players, times have changed. The modern era, with video phones and camera phones, nothing is sacrosanct.

“It’s difficult but he’s still young and has his best years ahead of him. He has a great family in Galway and I’m sure he will be keen to do well in Italy, so who knows.”

If things go well for Connolly in Italy, he could find himself in one of Kenny’s Ireland squads in the near future.

