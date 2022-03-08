Stephanie Roche tears into Marcus Rashford

“I don’t have enough characters to say all I want to say here!”

Stephanie Roche has become the latest person to tear into Marcus Rashford over the news that emerged about the Manchester United forward on Monday.

A number of reports were published to state that Rashford was not happy to be left out of the starting XI against Manchester City on Sunday and that he is not pleased with his current role in the team in general.

One report in The Guardian, which was shared angrily by Gary Neville, suggested that Rashford is contemplating leaving United for the first time in his career.

Stephanie Roche on Marcus Rashford

Former Ireland international Stephanie Roche took to Twitter to voice her annoyance with this Rashford news, and she did not hold back.

She urged the club to sell Rashford and insisted that there are a number of “overpaid brats” currently at Man United.

“I don’t have enough characters to say all I want to say here! Get him out of the club. Overhyped, overpaid brats. So many of them. He has been abysmally bad and is complaining about game time. The club only have themselves to blame.”

Marcus Rashford future

While this news has not been confirmed by Rashford, the fact that people like Neville and Rio Ferdinand have felt the need to comment on it suggests there is at least some truth to it.

Rashford has performed poorly all season, since he returned from injury, and has recently been replaced in the Starting XI by Anthony Elanga.

And while it would seem tempting to cash in on a player that United would likely get quite a significant amount of money for, they may not want to act too hastily.

After all, Rashford came through the academy and was a fan-favourite up until very recently. Perhaps he should be given a chance to turn things around.

