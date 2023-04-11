Stan Collymore hits nail on the head with Dele Alli comments

Wise words.

Stan Collymore has offered some advice to Dele Alli after an image surfaced of the footballer seemingly surrounded by gas cannisters.

Dele has returned to the UK for an assessment on a hip injury last week, seemingly curtailing his season long loan at Besiktas.

Dele had made the move out to Turkey in the hopes that he could turn his career around, after a disappointing move to Everton.

However, he has made just 15 appearances in all competitions, and failed to make any real impact with Besiktas.

Collymore has offered some serious advice to the former Spurs man, who he believes needs help from the likes of the PFA and the FA.

Stan Collymore on Dele Alli

On Twitter, the former Liverpool player wrote: “Dele is an adult, so his choices are his responsibility.

“But if football is serious about supporting players then the PFA/FA need to be helping him.

“In a public arena, having problems is brutal, because everyone knows.

“Let’s help him, it’s obvious he needs it.”

It is easy to forget, but it is just a few short years ago that Dele was a crucial part of a magnificent Spurs team that got to the Champions League final.

He was voted Premier League’s Young Player of the Year, and looked like a player that would dominate the league for years.

Still only 26 years of age, there is still time for him to turn things around and get back to his best, but as Collymore says – he may need some help.

