St Pat’s manager Tim Clancy reflects on extraordinary European win over CSKA Sofia

A brilliant night for all involved.

Serge Atakayi was the hero on the night as St Patrick’s Athletic picked up a historic European win over CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria on Thursday night.

The 1-0 win leaves St Pat’s in an excellent position going into the home tie in Dublin next week, but still with a tough task on their hands as CSKA are a strong side, as was demonstrated on the night.

But as strong as the Bulgarian side were, they simply couldn’t break down Tim Clancy’s men, who executed their gameplan to perfection.

With just minutes left in the game, Atakayi closed down a long ball that had been hoofed up the pitch, and capitalised on both a defensive error and a goalkeeping mistake to calmly slot the ball into an empty net.

An amazing performance and a deserved winner in Sofia from Serge Atakayi! 😍😍😍 #StPatsFC | #SaintsInEurope pic.twitter.com/WDZkpvN1I0 — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 4, 2022

A wonderful occasion for the Pat’s fans who braved the trip over.

Speaking after the game, Clancy said that his side have given themselves a great chance at sealing a spot in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

He said: “We’re delighted. The outcome we wanted was to still be in the tie, and we’ve given ourselves a great chance now to get the job done.

“The lads are delighted. They know that that’s only half-time in the tie though and they have had a good look at us now.

“Next week could be different but we’ve given ourselves a chance now. We analysed them and knew it was going to be difficult in that heat on a big pitch. Decisions didn’t go our way…

“To deal with a situation where nothing was going our way is brilliant. I hope the fans enjoyed it.”

"𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚! – 𝙏𝙞𝙢 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙮" Manager Tim Clancy caught up with Jamie Moore shortly after his side's 1-0 win in Bulgaria against CSKA Sofia tonight Tickets for the home 2nd leg next week ➡️ https://t.co/QFZVo3Jv4e pic.twitter.com/RjOMdByq9w — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 4, 2022

All St Pat’s have to do next week is to avoid defeat to CSKA and they find themselves in a playoff spot for the Europa Conference League.

