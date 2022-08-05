Close sidebar

St Pat’s manager Tim Clancy reflects on extraordinary European win over CSKA Sofia

by Rudi Kinsella
st pats cska sofia

A brilliant night for all involved.

Serge Atakayi was the hero on the night as St Patrick’s Athletic picked up a historic European win over CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria on Thursday night.

The 1-0 win leaves St Pat’s in an excellent position going into the home tie in Dublin next week, but still with a tough task on their hands as CSKA are a strong side, as was demonstrated on the night.

But as strong as the Bulgarian side were, they simply couldn’t break down Tim Clancy’s men, who executed their gameplan to perfection.

With just minutes left in the game, Atakayi closed down a long ball that had been hoofed up the pitch, and capitalised on both a defensive error and a goalkeeping mistake to calmly slot the ball into an empty net.

A wonderful occasion for the Pat’s fans who braved the trip over.

St Pat’s beat CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria

Speaking after the game, Clancy said that his side have given themselves a great chance at sealing a spot in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

He said: “We’re delighted. The outcome we wanted was to still be in the tie, and we’ve given ourselves a great chance now to get the job done.

“The lads are delighted. They know that that’s only half-time in the tie though and they have had a good look at us now.

“Next week could be different but we’ve given ourselves a chance now. We analysed them and knew it was going to be difficult in that heat on a big pitch. Decisions didn’t go our way…

“To deal with a situation where nothing was going our way is brilliant. I hope the fans enjoyed it.”

All St Pat’s have to do next week is to avoid defeat to CSKA and they find themselves in a playoff spot for the Europa Conference League.

Read next: Latest Man United injury news should act as important wake-up call

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About:

Related posts

Jesse Marsch tells Leeds fans exactly what they want to hear

Latest Man United injury news should act as important wake-up call

Shamrock Rovers European opposition release damning statement to “evil” treatment in Ireland