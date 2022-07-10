Antonio Conte happy to let four Spurs players go this summer

A few very decent players could be on the move.

Antonio Conte has reportedly told four Spurs players that he is happy to let them leave the club this summer.

Harry Winks, Sergio Reguillon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele have all been told that they are surplus to requirements, and Spurs are happy to entertain offers for all four of them.

A number of these players have already been replaced in the Spurs team, thanks to their extremely strong transfer window so far.

Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison have all joined Spurs already, with Djed Spence expected to be the next to do so.

Ireland international Matt Doherty has reportedly also been told he can leave the club, though one would assume Spurs are waiting to finish up the deal for Spence before losing a right wing-back.

Tottenham update. These players have been left out of the tour to South Korea 🚨⚪️ #THFC ▫️ Harry Winks

▫️ Sergio Reguilón

▫️ Giovani Lo Celso

▫️ Tanguy Ndombele Antonio Conte wants them to find new solutions this summer, as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/TfZZRTGM8s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

Spurs transfer news

Conte seems to be well on his way to assembling the exact squad of players he wants, which could be bad news for the rest of the Premier League.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently spoke about why he’s so nervous of Spurs going into the new season, saying: “They are frightening man. Everything we are doing at Arsenal, and I am putting on as my armour.

“So, you are trying to arm yourself because the Tottenham fans are saying ‘well, we kind of have (Yves) Bissouma now, Richarlison, (Harry) Kane, then (Rodrigo) Bentancur is going to kick in and we have seen what (Christian) Romero is about’.

“When you look at how Tottenham can flex when they are doing it under this manager, it kind of makes me feel a little bit, you know.”

Having already qualified for Champions League football last season, perhaps Conte’s target for this year is to mount a proper title challenge.

Read next: Two Chelsea midfielders to miss pre-season over vaccination status

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, Spurs