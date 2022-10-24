Spurs left to majorly regret Gavin Bazunu decision

What a piece of business this would have been.

Reports emerged earlier in the season that Spurs considered a move for Gavin Bazunu in the summer, but due to a combination of reasons, it fell through.

Bazunu made it clear that he wanted first-team football immediately, and he was only going to go somewhere that was able to give him that promise.

Spurs couldn’t do that because of their club captain Hugo Lloris, but they may be starting to regret it already.

Lloris has done a lot for Spurs, and has been a loyal servant to the club, but his performances have been concerning for quite some time.

He has become an error-prone goalkeeper who doesn’t instill any trust in his team’s defenders or their fans for that matter.

His error against Newcastle on Sunday summed up his game in general, while some feel he could have done more for Miguel Almiron’s finish too.

He still makes some amazing saves, like he did against Manchester United, but even in that game he looked really shaky with the ball at his feet.

Similarly to David de Gea, it often looks like his players don’t want to give the ball back to him because they’re not sure where he will be kick it next.

Spurs miss out on Gavin Bazunu

Compare that to Bazunu, who looks extremely confident with the ball at his feet.

Still only 20, Bazunu has so much time to grow, and be coached into a goalkeeper that is able to do whatever his manager asks of him.

He played excellently against Arsenal on Sunday, doing all the things that coaches would demand of a modern goalkeeper in this era of football.

When a ball is played over the top, his starting position is always spot on, and his athleticism means he can rush out and swarm attackers when they’re played through.

Add that to the fact that he is also an excellent shotstopper and you would start to believe that Spurs might be regretting not getting the deal over the line.

The rest of the league could have the same regrets in a few years if Man City decide to use their buyback clause on the Firhouse man.

