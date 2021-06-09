Spain squad hit with Covid outbreak days before Euro 2020 begins

A major headache for the Spain squad

Spain defender Diego Llorente has tested positive for Covid-19 just days before Euro 2020 is due to kick off.

The Leeds United defender became the second player in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad to test positive for Covid-19 after Sergio Busquets contracted the virus just days ago.

Llorente played for Spain in last Friday’s goalless draw with Portugal, as did Busquets, while the international side have confirmed that “personalised training” will continue ahead of the Euros.

No Portuguese players have tested positive since the friendly match between the two sides.

The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said: “The RFEF regrets to announce that the central defender Diego Llorente has tested positive in the last PCR tests carried out this morning at the national team camp in Las Rozas.

“The player will tonight leave the national-team set-up in a medical vehicle, following all the established health protocols.

“The national squad will continue with all the work routines established in Covid-19 situations. Personalised training will be maintained to continue the preparation for the European Championship.”

Spain will open their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden on Monday (14 June).

However, a further Covid outbreak could put their participation at the Euros in risk, forcing the entire squad into quarantine.

Somewhat fortunately, a number of Spain’s squad (Thiago, Mikel Oyarzabal, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Fabian Ruiz, Adama, Jose Luis Gaya, and Ferran Torres) have all tested positive for Covid already and could have some antibodies in their system as a result.

