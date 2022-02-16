Southampton implementing clever injury tactic in majority of games

Coincidence or a clever move?

Southampton are enjoying what has become a typical season for them as of late, where they go through some bad patches, and some phases where they look excellent.

In the past week alone they have beaten Spurs and picked up a point at Old Trafford, all while playing exciting, energetic football.

But this high-intensity football comes at a cost, and players need to be extremely fit for it to be executed in the right way.

As a result, it seems as though Ralph Hasenhuttl and his staff have come up with a tricky way of making sure his players get a rest period when they need it most.

In 14 out of 24 Premier League matches so far this season, a Southampton player has required attention from the physio between the 60th and 70th minute.

This has enabled Southampton players to not only get a rest, but they can receive coaching from Hasenhuttl, and consume energy gels and drinks.

Southampton injury tactic

This was noticed by The Athletic, who have done some research into whether or not it is working for the Saints.

They found that when it comes to goals scored after 60 minutes, Southampton have nine. In the same window of time, they have conceded 14 times.

And while those stats don’t sound too great, it is still a clever way of ensuring the players remain fit and fresh, and Hasenhuttl gets his message across while they’re on the pitch.

Hasenhuttl is a passionate, tactical manager, who believes wholeheartedly in his system, so while it could be coincidence that the players go down at a similar point in many of their games, it would make sense for it to be planned.

Recovery time for players

During Project Restart, when the Premier League returned after the Covid break, there were water breaks to allow the players to take on fluids and energy gels if needs be.

Perhaps the Southampton staff saw an improvement in the player’s output during this period, and wanted it to continue.

All eyes will be on Southampton vs Everton this weekend, especially during the 60th-70th minute period.

The full piece in The Athletic, which looks at each individual injury incident, can be found here.

