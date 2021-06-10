Tomas Soucek stands by Ondřej Kúdela following racial incident with Rangers’ Kamara

Tomas Soucek is sticking by his countryman.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek has stood by fellow Czech Republic international Ondřej Kúdela following an alleged racist incident with Rangers’ Glen Kamara from earlier this season.

Slavia Prague’s Kúdela was accused of racial abuse by Kamara, which was reported to UEFA after a Europa League match.

In April of this year, he was officially found guilty of racial abuse by UEFA and was banned for ten UEFA matches, ruling him out of playing any game in the upcoming Euro 2020 championship. He appealed his ban, but the decision was upheld.

Speaking about this, Souček said that the entire situation is “absurd”, and that he has stood behind Kúdela the “whole time”.

Tomas Soucek stands by Ondřej Kúdela

Speaking ahead of Euro 2020, he said: “I stood behind Ondřej the whole time. No one has proved anything, yet everyone condemned him and he received a long ban. It is absurd. I know him so well and I can’t imagine him saying anything racist.”

Kamara meanwhile was handed a three-match ban for assaulting Kúdela after the game.

Speaking shortly after the incident, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he was “disappointed” by people who didn’t believe him or his players.

He said: “The disappointing thing is that their people are trying to defend their player (Kúdela) and calling us liars.

“I feel angry. I know Glen and trust him 100%. The Slavia player has caused this and something needs to happen quickly but that is above me. But whatever happens, I stand next to Glen.

“I don’t even feel like talking about football just now. It’s over to Uefa now and I just hope it doesn’t get pushed under the carpet.”

Tomas Soucek's Czech Republic side are in a difficult group in Euro 2020, which consists of England, Scotland and Croatia.