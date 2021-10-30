Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest comments shows what his problem is

Solskjaer should be judged, fairly and accurately, based on his performances as a manager. Not his time as a player.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sat down with Sky Sports this week to talk about his current situation, and why he won’t be giving up his job as Manchester United manager without a fight.

This is to be expected, and is completely understandable, but it is what he said in the interview that perfectly sums up exactly what is his biggest problem.

Asked about his position at the moment, he said that his “18 years” at the club will not be based on a few bad weeks.

He said: “I’ve got open and direct communication with the club and the board. We’re very up front. I don’t expect them to come out and defend a performance like this…

“My 18 years at the club are not going to be defined by these few weeks. I’ve had ups and downs as a player, I’ve had ups and downs as a manager, as a coach. I’ve had setbacks.

“That’s what we do at this club. I’ve always made sure I fight back. I’m going to go all in now for a result on Saturday.”

When asked if he feels like his time at the club is nearly up, he said: “No, why would I?”

The biggest problem with Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer

Solskjaer, when in doubt, constantly falls back on the fact that he is a club legend. The things he did on the pitch.

If he’s going through a bad run of form, he or one of his followers will mention the Champions League final goal. His incredible attitude on the training ground. The influence he had on younger players when he was coming to the end of his playing days.

But none of this matters, nor should it. Once again he is saying that his 18 years at the club won’t be defined by these few weeks, but the 15 years before he became manager really don’t matter, and it’s cheap to keep bringing them up.

He should be judged, fairly and accurately, based on his performances as a manager. Not as a player.

And it brings us full circle, back to 2018 when he got the job, where we must ask ourselves – if it wasn’t for his iconic moments as a player, would he have gotten the job? Three years on, we are asking ourselves almost the exact same question – if it wasn’t for his iconic moments as a player, would he still be in the job?

The answer, at this point, is obvious.

