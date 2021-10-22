Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to criticism of his style of football

“Performances sometimes are not really bad or really good…”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to some of the recent criticism aimed at his style of football.

The Manchester United manager said that he doesn’t allow himself to be too bothered by what people say about him and that he has a “strong mindset”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his critics

Speaking about the increased negative attention he and his team are receiving this season, he said: “We all have our own ways of dealing with criticism. But I’m in a high profile position. You’re always going to get good and bad comments. You cannot let yourself be too affected.

“Performances sometimes are not really bad or really good, but results decide the narrative on what people would like to think about you.

“I enjoy managing. I enjoy this life. I don’t think any of us would be in this occupation if we didn’t believe in ourselves. I have a strong mindset, but I also love what I’m doing.”

🗣 "The result decides the narrative on what people would like to think about you. I enjoy managing, I enjoy this life." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to the criticism that Manchester United have received and says he loves being a manager pic.twitter.com/OvpW8hzyMz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 22, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s critics

In the past couple of weeks, many ex-footballers have called out the United manager for his apparent lack of tactical knowledge.

Gary Neville said said that Solskjaer should be under real pressure, saying: “The performances have been so shoddy all season. In terms of team performances. There have been some good results and great goals, but the overall performances are shoddy. It’s scrappy and scruffy to watch.”

Micah Richards agreed, saying that Solskjaer’s United have no identity. He continued: “It’s an array of talent, but they don’t know what they are doing with the talent.”

Meanwhile, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara said that the United manager has made the team “painful to watch”.

Depending on how things go for his team against Liverpool this weekend, this negative press could get even worse.

