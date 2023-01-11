The massive difference between Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on trophies

The big difference…

Manchester United beat Charlton 3-0 on Tuesday night, bringing Erik ten Hag’s side to a cup semi-final in his first season in charge of the club.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in charge of United tends to cause a mixed reaction among fans of the club, it is undeniable that he did not win a trophy during his time as manager.

When asked at the time whether or not he felt as though he should have won a trophy, Solskjaer’s response infuriated United fans, as he said that trophies were often an “ego thing for managers”.

“I felt a big rebuild had to be made. The league is always the bread and butter and that’s when you see how capable you are.

“The cups are sometimes an ego thing for managers and clubs. It’s not like a trophy will say ‘we are back’, no. It’s gradual progression at the top of the league. Sometimes the cup competitions can hide your progress a bit.

“It’s in the league positions that you see whether you’re progressing, really. The cups you can be lucky or unlucky. Of course we’re aiming to win, that’s why you play football. ”

While Solskjaer does have a point in that trophies can disguise how a team is progressing long-term, for clubs like Man United, they should be the bare minimum.

Solskjaer vs Ten Hag

Ten Hag, on the other hand, spoke after the win over Charlton on Tuesday and told United fans exactly what they want to hear about winning.

When asked about whether or not he was happy to advance to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, he said: “The last four is nothing, it is only about winning.

“But you have to go from game-to-game, leg-to-leg and see what comes out of the draw. We will prepare well and now we go to the Premier League so we leave this game behind and move forward.”

Ten Hag’s comments show that he will not be happy at Man United until the club is back winning trophies, and the standards he has is a major difference between him and Solskjaer.

