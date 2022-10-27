The biggest difference between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag

It is clear for all to see.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United almost 12 months ago, though to a lot of fans of the club it feels like an awful lot more.

Erik ten Hag took over (after a confusing period under Ralf Rangnick), and he is already showing that he is more equipped for the job than the Norwegian.

Just look at the Cristiano Ronaldo situation for an example.

Some have joked about the fact that Solskjaer would have put Ronaldo right back in the squad for the Chelsea game after he refused to come on against Spurs, and that is probably true.

But the reality is that Solskjaer would have had Ronaldo starting the game against Spurs already, so there wouldn’t have been any issue with regards to him coming on.

Solskjaer relied on Ronaldo in a way that completely summed up his time at Man United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo represented everything that was wrong with Solskjaer’s reign. It was a reliance on the past that kept him in the job for so long, and one that stopped the club from moving forward.

It was that same reliance on that past that dominated every Solskjaer press conference and interview, and one can only assume, teamtalk.

Everything was about how things should be at Man United, and how things used to be at Man United, and his fans and former teammates lapped it up.

Enter Ten Hag, who within a few weeks, dropped one of Man United’s greatest ever players to the bench, and subsequently to the underage team to train.

🎥 Erik discusses the #UEL, his #WorldCup views and our fighting spirit in his latest matchday Q&A… #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2022

He has come in and smashed the ‘Man United DNA’ blueprint, and it’s exactly what needed to happen.

It has come at a price undeniably, given some of Ronaldo’s old teammates have turned their back on Ten Hag already, with other members of the media also saying he won’t be long in the job.

But United fans know well that they were never going to move forward if they were living in the past, like they were under Solskjaer.

