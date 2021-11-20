Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologises for “smiling” in post-match interview

“There’s no point saying too much about it…”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt the need to apologise for smiling in his post-match interview, after Manchester United lost 4-1 to Watford on Saturday.

United lost the game, and will be somewhat relieved that it was only 4-1, as David de Gea saved two penalties, and Watford missed a number of chances.

This comes after the pressure on Solskjaer was already immense, after the two terrible losses against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Understandably, the United manager’s job is now on the line, perhaps more so than it ever has been.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Watford loss

Speaking after the game, the United boss said that he was “embarrassed” by the defeat, and that he feels the same as the fans.

Speaking about the future of his job, he said: “It’s a definite challenge for everyone… I’m working for and with the club, and I’ve been here for 18 years. We’ve got a good communication.

“If the club are thinking about doing something, that’s a conversation between us and not you and me.”

Speaking about the game itself, he said: “There’s no point saying too much about it. We didn’t handle the first half at all. We were outfought and we allowed them to get into our box too easily.

“We never got on the ball either… We gave ourselves a mountain to climb, and you just can’t catch two goals in the Premier League.

“We need to get the players in a better frame of mind. They (United) played well second half… Sorry for smiling, but that’s human beings.

“I’m surprised, because all these lads are top players and top professionals. When it’s not going for you, it’s hard. We played fantastic in the second half.”

🗣 "We need to get the players in a better frame of mind. They played well second half." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't answer why the Manchester United players aren't in the right frame of mind pic.twitter.com/d7E0D0sLH6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

While Solskjaer himself was clearly not happy with the performance, neither was his goalkeeper, who described it as “embarrassing”.

He said: “It’s not acceptable, the way we were doing the things and the way we were playing. It is easy to sometimes say it is the manager and the staff, but sometimes it is the players.

“We are professional players and we play for Man United, and we need to show much more than we are doing.”

