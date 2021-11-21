Man United board approve decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Interim solutions have been found.

Manchester United’s board have now approved the decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Solskjaer’s reign at the club hit a new low on Saturday evening, when his team lost 4-1 to Watford away from home.

This comes after the Norwegian was already under immense pressure, following terrible losses to Manchester City and Liverpool at Old Trafford in the space of a few weeks.

While the board have internally decided to sack Solskjaer, Joel Glazer, the club’s co-chairman, is expected to approve the decision before an official announcement is made.

Man United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

An official announcement can be expected at some point in the next 48 hours.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to confirm the news, saying: “Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways.”

He also stated that interim options have already been found, if the club can’t convince one of their long-term targets to take over.

Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. It’s over. 🔴 #MUFC Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways. Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found. pic.twitter.com/oNMceD5xiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2021

Man United new manager?

A number of reports emerged on Saturday night to suggest Zinedine Zidane could be in line to take over as United manager, though conflicting stories also emerged reporting that his wife has no interest in living in Manchester.

While United appear to have a list of potential targets, Zidane is one of the few on the list who is currently not in a job, which makes him an awful lot more likely to be appointed.

In the short-term, it is believed that Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick are both prepared to take the job until a suitable replacement is found.

Both Fletcher and Carrick played in United’s midfield together under Alex Ferguson, and they’re both already employed by the club as coaches.

While their appointment would only be a short-term plan, so too was the case for Solskjaer, who went on a good run of form and ended up getting the job on a permanent basis.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer