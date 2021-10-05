Eight managers who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager

Who would you pick as Solskjaer’s replacement?

The pressure is really starting to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and if he doesn’t seriously improve results and the style of play over the coming weeks, he might not be at Manchester United for much longer.

We’ve taken a look at eight potential Solskjaer replacements, and given them a rating out of 10 for how well they’d fit at the club, and how likely United’s board would be to hire them.

Potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacements.

Zinedine Zidane

How good a fit? When you look at what United need right now, Zidane seems like the perfect fit. He has experience managing superstars, playing attacking football and winning trophies. 9/10.

Likelihood? He is one of the few candidates on this list that is not currently in a job, and with players like Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, there are a few familiar faces at the club that could tempt him.

He is also one of the few on this list who is currently not in a job, so we’ll go with 7.5/10.

Graham Potter

How good a fit? Potter is undeniably one of the best coaches in the league. The way he makes his teams play football is genuinely outstanding. The concern would be how he’d deal with managing the egos and personalities that come with the United job. But at this point, it would be worth the risk. 7/10.

Likelihood? After what happened under David Moyes and Solskjaer to an extent, it is unlikely that we’ll see United take a chance on another coach who wasn’t won a big trophy. 4/10.

Brendan Rodgers

How good a fit? Rodgers has done an impressive job with every team he has ever managed, while also ensuring his team play really entertaining football. He would be a wise appointment, despite his divisive reputation. 8/10.

Likelihood? Certain bookmakers have Rodgers as the second favourite to take the job, which could be largely to do with how his current Leicester side looks to be nearing the end of a cycle. We’ll go with 7.5/10.

Erik ten Hag

How good a fit? The current Ajax manager is an outstanding coach, and almost led his side to a dream Champions League final. He would slot in really well at United, and it would be music to the ears of one Donny van de Beek too… 7/10.

Likelihood? Unfortunately for United, there is another club who needs a new manager a lot more, and that is Barcelona – the most likely destination for the Dutchman. 4/10.

Mauricio Pochettino

How good a fit? Pochettino has always been the man for United. He is absolutely perfect for the job, and he should have gotten the gig 12 months ago. He is the perfect fit, and would have been an incredible appointment. 9.5/10.

Likelihood? Like we said, United failed to pull the trigger on Solskjaer last season, and allowed Poch to go to the richest club in the world, who have now amassed what is arguably the greatest squad of all time. He won’t leave that in a hurry. 5.5/10.

Gareth Southgate

How good a fit? With quite a few English players in the United squad, Southgate wouldn’t have to spend long getting used to his team. And while he seems to be a very impressive man-manager, he is also extremely similar to Solskjaer. He likes to play two holding midfielders in front of a back four or five, which is a bit too defensive for the Old Trafford faithful. 6/10.

Likelihood? Southgate has gotten his England team to a World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020. With the Qatar World Cup on the horizon, he may want to give it one last go before moving back to club football. 5/10, despite United’s supposed interest.

Antonio Conte

How good a fit? Conte is definitely not what United need right now. He could come in and win the club a trophy, but it would be at the risk of undoing the good work that Solskjaer has done. 4/10.

Likelihood? He is without a doubt one of the more likely candidates, as he is without a job, and has an excellent track record. For better or for worse – 8.5/10.

Luis Enrique

How good a fit? Enrique’s sides play very enjoyable football, and he has won the Champions League and two La Ligas with Barcelona. Lionel Messi described him as the second best manager he has ever played under. When all of United’s rivals have top class coaches, they should too. 8.5/10.

Likelihood? Like Southgate, it would make sense for Enrique to hang around for the next World Cup. But if he fancies another challenge in the world of club football, Old Trafford could be an interesting location for him. 6/10.

