Jamie Carragher explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be sacked

Jamie Carragher has explained why he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be sacked by Manchester United. The former Liverpool captain was speaking after his old club absolutely dismantled United on Sunday evening, beating them 5-0 at Old Trafford.

He was quick to point out that he does believe Solskjaer has done a good job as United manager up until now, but there is simply no way he will compete with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville said that he does not want Solskjaer to be let go, and that he is absolutely certain the club will not sack him before the end of the season.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville argue about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Neville, who said last week that he will never ask for Solskjaer to be let go, no matter how bad it gets, claimed that because things didn’t go well for Jose Mourinho at the club, United shouldn’t look for another top manager again.

Carragher, bemused by this, replied: “Is that right? All because of what happened in the past? So Manchester United shouldn’t look for the best manager in the world because of Mourinho?”

Neville responded by saying he wouldn’t appoint Antonio Conte tomorrow, claiming he isn’t the right fit.

“I might be wrong and they’ll bring him in tomorrow, and I’ll get behind him, but I don’t think he’s a fit. We’ve seen a coach with a specific style and it didn’t work here.

“I’m not saying there isn’t a manager who can come to Manchester United and do well, and one day if Ole isn’t here, I hope that happens.

“But today, I think it would be wrong to sack Solskjaer.”

Gary 🗣 "Jose Mourinho was the best manager in the world when he came to United." Carra 🗣 "So Man United shouldn't look for the best manager in the world because of Mourinho?"@GNev2 and @Carra23 argue whether a better manager would get more out of the squad pic.twitter.com/0A1SWcpIUt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Solskjaer speaking immediately after the game said that it was the “darkest day” he has had leading United, and he praised the fans who didn’t leave the stadium.

🗣 "It's the darkest day I've had leading these players." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's post-match interview after Manchester United were beaten 5-0 at home to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/yibXVSULjl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

