Close sidebar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes dig at Jurgen Klopp over penalty issues

by Rudi Kinsella
Solskjaer Klopp

Fighting talk from the United boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a blatant dig at Jurgen Klopp over the Liverpool manager’s comments about Manchester United’s penalty record last season.

In his press conference on Friday afternoon, Solskjaer seemed to blame Klopp for not getting as many penalties as the team used to.

Solskjaer Klopp

When he was asked about last weekend’s controversial game against West Ham, and the game in midweek against the same opposition, Solskjaer was clearly unhappy with some of the decisions that were not given.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be fouled moments before West Ham received a penalty in the league last week, while Mark Noble seemed to drag Jesse Lingard to the ground in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking of these incidents, the United boss said: “There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting pens and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on.

“We have to leave it up to the refs, and hopefully they’ll make the right calls very soon.”

Jurgen Klopp on Manchester United penalties

Speaking last season, Klopp was bemoaning the fact that his team were not awarded a penalty against Southampton, and specifically namedropped United to try and make a point.

He said: “We can’t change it. I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years. I have no idea if it’s my fault, but I don’t know how that can happen.”

Responding to Klopp at the time, Solskjaer said: “I don’t count how many penalties they’ve had, so if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box… I don’t spend time on that.”

United take on Aston Villa this Saturday morning, in a game that will not be televised, as it clashes with Chelsea vs Manchester City at the same time.

You can find out more about that game here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related posts

Why Manchester United vs Aston Villa clashes with Chelsea vs Manchester City

Neymar declares Joga Bonito “over” following teammate yellow card for showboating

Ex-Liverpool player speaks about when Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost fought