Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes dig at Jurgen Klopp over penalty issues

Fighting talk from the United boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a blatant dig at Jurgen Klopp over the Liverpool manager’s comments about Manchester United’s penalty record last season.

In his press conference on Friday afternoon, Solskjaer seemed to blame Klopp for not getting as many penalties as the team used to.

When he was asked about last weekend’s controversial game against West Ham, and the game in midweek against the same opposition, Solskjaer was clearly unhappy with some of the decisions that were not given.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be fouled moments before West Ham received a penalty in the league last week, while Mark Noble seemed to drag Jesse Lingard to the ground in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking of these incidents, the United boss said: “There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting pens and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on.

“We have to leave it up to the refs, and hopefully they’ll make the right calls very soon.”

🗣️ "A certain manager last year was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United should have had three penalties in the last two games… pic.twitter.com/rETQqTOc5t — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 24, 2021

Jurgen Klopp on Manchester United penalties

Speaking last season, Klopp was bemoaning the fact that his team were not awarded a penalty against Southampton, and specifically namedropped United to try and make a point.

He said: “We can’t change it. I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years. I have no idea if it’s my fault, but I don’t know how that can happen.”

🗣 "I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years" Safe to say Jurgen Klopp was not happy with not being awarded a penalty against Southampton pic.twitter.com/mO4CFTqOAw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 5, 2021

Responding to Klopp at the time, Solskjaer said: “I don’t count how many penalties they’ve had, so if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box… I don’t spend time on that.”

United take on Aston Villa this Saturday morning, in a game that will not be televised, as it clashes with Chelsea vs Manchester City at the same time.

You can find out more about that game here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer