Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Juan Mata

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Juan Mata, and explained why the Spaniard is staying at Manchester United for another season.

Mata’s contract expired at the end of the 2020/2021 season, and thus was a free agent, but he chose to sign a new deal keeping him at United for another year.

The number of minutes he gets decreases every year, but his value is still clear to be seen around the squad. He was brought on in the Europa League final against Villareal in May, and calmly dispatched his penalty in the shootout.

But it’s what he brings to the club off the pitch that makes him such a valuable asset, according to Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Juan Mata signing new deal

He said: “We are a young squad and that’s been part of the thinking.

“We have the professionals that can be an example day in and day out. Our young lads think they know it because we bring the up through the Academy and they do learn good habits. But then they come into the first team and see World Cup winners like Juan and the way he conducts himself, even if he doesn’t play.

“He didn’t play as much as he would have liked to last year but he’s never ever letting himself or his team down with his attitude. So [they are] good examples and Lee, as well, knows he’s got good goalkeepers ahead of him but the example he sets is something we have to reward them [for] and it makes the group better, and they’re still good players.”

Juan Mata on staying at Manchester United

When Mata was asked if staying at United was an easy decision, his response was refreshingly honest.

He said: “No, to be honest. You have to think about it.

“Of course, because I was a free agent at the end of my contract and, as is normal in the football world, you receive some calls from different clubs and think about maybe potential new stages in your career but, on the other hand, the feeling of being at this club and especially because of how last season went, probably the most difficult season in my life, it didn’t feel natural to me to leave that way.

“Of course, also I’m staying because I still believe I can give so much to the team and I think the club believes the same.

“I’m very, very hopeful and excited to still win trophies here. It’s very special to be a player at this club and it’s even more special to win trophies and that’s why I’m here and all the players are here.”

