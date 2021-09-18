Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on Erling Haaland should excite Man United fans

It seems as though the United boss is laying the groundwork…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most recent comments on Erling Haaland should really excite Manchester United fans.

The Borussia Dortmund striker bagged a tidy goal against Sevilla on Wednesday night, meaning that he averages a goal every 63 minutes in the Champions League, the best goals per minute ratio in the history of the competition.

While plenty of clubs are linked with the extraordinary 21-year-old, Solskjaer’s latest cheeky remarks might leave United fans thinking they have a chance of signing the top striker next season.

In a recent interview with Norway’s TV 2 Sport, Solksjaer was asked if he takes credit for Haaland’s incredible finishing because he managed him at Molde.

The United boss replied: “Let’s set the record straight: I was a better finisher than he is. Of course I’m willing to meet him for a challenge. He needs to repeat what he’s doing year after year.”

While he was laughing while giving this answer, Solskjaer could possibly be thinking about using the time he spent with Haaland to his advantage if he is ever to enter into negotiations with him.

He continued: “He’ll only get better and better. But yes, he has learnt a lot from me…”

Solskjaer on Haaland: “He’ll only get better and better (talking about Haaland’s #FIFA22 rating). But yes, he has learnt a lot from me. *Ole is saying this with a lot of smiling and with glimpse in his eyes* [@2sporten via @FAFiltvedt] pic.twitter.com/Mm8MX7Kod8 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 17, 2021

Should Man United sign Erling Haaland?

Every team in the world will be looking to sign the Norwegian striker, as his set of skills are completely unique.

The player from the past that he is most like is the Brazilian Ronaldo, but he has additional height and strength that even O Fenômeno didn’t have in the locker.

His goal record speaks for itself too. Since 2018, he is averaging more than a goal per game in club football, and he has scored 12 goals in 15 games for his national team.

Simply put, whichever team signs him will be ensuring that they are going to compete for a title in whatever league they are in, and they will have bought a world-class striker who has well over 10 years left in his playing career.

