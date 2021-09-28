Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Gary Neville’s criticisms

“Gary knows what the DNA is here at the club…”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Gary Neville’s criticisms of the way Manchester United have been playing this season.

Neville seemed to call Solskjaer’s tactics out last weekend, after United lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa – the club’s third defeat in four games.

Speaking on his podcast on Sunday evening, he appeared to specifically call out the manager’s lack of identity: “I said it even when they were winning, even when Ronaldo scored – they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league. They don’t play well enough as a team.

“You need patterns of play. You need a way of playing. I see a group of individuals playing in moments, with some patterns and combinations at times…

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “I’ve not read that or heard it. Of course, we’re working on the style of play, you work on patterns and in-possession game and out-of-possession game.

“In the Aston Villa game, we broke up play really well, defensively. We attacked maybe too fast, we want a fast attack in play. Gary knows that. Everyone that has been associated with Man United knows that we want to keep the tempo up, and attack quickly when we can. Maybe we did it too fast.

“Because if you look at the stats, I don’t think I’ve seen any game with less efficient playing time. It was 45 minutes the ref gave us… That’s one of the lowest I’ve seen. That’s maybe because we finished the attacks too quickly.

“We need more control, but if you slow it down too much, we might be against a low-block again.

“Gary knows what the DNA is here at the club, and what we are trying to do.”

Elsewhere, in the same press conference, Solskjaer was asked about why he plays Fred and Scott McTominay together so often.

Man United vs Villarreal

While Solskjaer downplayed the importance of Wednesday night’s game, it seems like a game that his team can not afford to lose, after the loss to Young Boys.

Pressure mounted on the United boss last season when he failed to get out of the Champions League group, and it is less likely he would survive at the club if he falls at the same hurdle again.

