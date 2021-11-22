Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what’s next for him

“I know I’m good at what I’m doing…”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took part in a farewell interview with Manchester United, after the club sacked him on Sunday morning.

Solskjaer was let go after a terrible month in charge of the club, leaving them 12 points off top spot in a season where many felt they could challenge for the league.

Hours after it was announced he was leaving the club, Solskjaer sat down with a Man United staff member to give his only farewell interview.

He issued a warning to all journalists around the world that he wouldn’t be taking part in any other interviews, and that he was using this opportunity as a chance to say what he had to say.

He talked about some of the highs and lows from his three years in charge, and how he feels the club is set moving forward.

Understandably, given he is still a professional football manager, he was asked what his plans are for the future.

What’s next for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

While he was quick to say that he plans on returning to Old Trafford in the future, he also insisted that what he wants to do most right now is return to his family.

He said: “I’ll spend some time with my family. That’s been probably the most difficult part, through the pandemic, with Norway being open and here being closed, my family moved back to Norway and the young one, he loves it back there, so we’ve lived apart. So, I’ll spend some time with them.

“Then, I’ll watch the team of course and hopefully, the next manager comes in and I want to support him. I want him to be successful, hopefully I’ve laid the foundations for that to happen because I know I’m good at what I’m doing. I’m one hundred per cent sure to create a football environment, that’s where I’m good at and at some point, I’ll probably be back.”

