It’s hard to blame Fred for his poor performances

At what point do you just accept who he is?

Manchester United failed to win at home again on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Everton.

United now go into the international break on a terrible run of home form, with losses to West Ham and Aston Villa added to the draw with Everton.

Fred not good enough for Man United?

Andros Townsend scored the only goal for the Toffees, and a fine goal it was too, but many (including Cristiano Ronaldo) rightly pointed out that the danger should have been cleared by Fred.

The midfielder had a chance to win the ball while Everton began to counter, and he almost did. But as is often the case with Fred, he failed to get the job done fully.

Then he went shoulder to shoulder with Demarai Gray, a pacey winger who completely bullied United’s holding midfielder off the ball. Gray played it to Abdoulaye Doucoure, who slid the ball to Townsend, who slotted it home.

Fred should have done better, and the goal would have been avoided if it wasn’t for him. But let’s be honest here, it’s not really his fault.

The bigger problem is, and has been for quite some time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United’s real problem

Solskjaer is responsible for some really positive changes at United. But his limitations are so blatant now that even his most hardened defenders are beginning to turn on him.

His inability to coach at the top level is highlighted perfectly by his management of Fred, and the way in which he relies on him.

Saturday was a game where United were at home against a weakened Everton side, and Solskjaer still decided to play two holding midfielders in front of his extremely expensive back four.

He plays with a fear that should never be associated with a United manager, and insists on starting Fred when it is clear he is nowhere near good enough. Even when he makes a massive mistake, like he did against PSG last season, he will get another chance.

This luxury is not afforded to other players.

Donny van de Beek may not be the answer, and he may not be able to play in a double pivot, but it is worth finding out.

It’s no longer fair on Fred to continue criticising him for the performances he’s putting in, when he is so out of his depth to everyone but Solskjaer.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: fred, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer