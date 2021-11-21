Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Man United

The club has revealed their plans going forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has officially been fired by Manchester United.

The club confirmed the news on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after suffering a shocking loss to Watford.

The pressure on Solskjaer was intensifying week after week, especially following the losses to Liverpool and Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Announcing that he had lost his job, the club thanked Solskjaer for his work, and insisted he is still a part of the “United family”.

United shared a statement, which read: “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments.

“He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

Solskjaer fired – what’s next?

The statement concluded: “Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

This implies that no immediate plans are currently in place for the next permanent manager, and the club is still searching for the right man.

What is interesting about that part of the statement is that United are said to be looking to hire an interim manager just until the end of the season.

Could this mean that they do have plans for the next permanent manager, but they are not available until the summer? Time will tell.

