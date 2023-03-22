Soccer AM cancelled after 30 years

“Morale is at an all-time low…”

Soccer AM has been cancelled after 30 years on the airwaves, despite the show still having 10 episodes left this season.

According to a report in The Sun, staff were told on Wednesday morning that the show had been axed, much to the surprise of those working on it.

Discussing the news, a source close to the show said that “morale is at an all-time low”, and that “it’s going to be an interesting watch over the next few weeks.”

Soccer AM was a staple of Sky Sports’ weekend broadcasting for years, with high-profile hosts including Jimmy Bullard, Max Rushden and Helen Chamberlain.

The current edition is hosted by John Fendley and Bullard, who takes part in football challenges on the show every week.

A statement released by Sky and obtained by talkSPORT said that further details will be released in the near future.

The statement read: “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

It is unclear what will replace Soccer AM in the Saturday morning slot on Sky Sports.

