Simon Kjaer praised for heroics following Christian Eriksen’s collapse

The Denmark captain reacted incredibly after his teammate collapsed on the pitch.

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has been widely praised for his heroics following Christian Eriksen’s collapse during the Euro 2020 game between the Danes and Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen, 29, collapsed suddenly on the pitch, and Kjaer was among the first players over to check on his teammate.

Kjaer also reacted extremely quickly when he recognised the severity of the situation, and immediately put Eriksen into the recovery position.

The AC Milan defender could be seen attempting to clear Eriksen’s airwaves and administered CPR to the Danish talisman before medics arrived on the scene.

Many on social media were quick to point out Kjaer’s heroics, particularly as he rushed to comfort Eriksen’s wife who was understandably distraught by what was unfolding.

English referee Anthony Taylor was also praised for his reaction to the traumatic incident, as he immediately called for assistance from the medical team as soon as he realised something had gone wrong.

The most recent news to come out of Eriksen’s camp is that his condition is stable, and that he will remain hospitalised for further examination.

A statement from the Danish national team read: “The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.

“We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

“We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian’s family.”

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV — DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021

Later in the night, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku dedicated his first goal against Russia to Eriksen, his Inter Milan teammate.

