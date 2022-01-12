Simon Jordan criticises Roy Keane in relation to Man United banner

Harsh, but has he got a point?

Simon Jordan has criticised Roy Keane in relation to a banner that has been displayed at the past few Manchester United home games.

Jordan, who was once the owner of Crystal Palace and is now known for his show on talkSPORT, was discussing the banner which has Keane’s face on it.

The banner shows former club captains Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, and Roy Keane, alongside the words “standards”. This is seemingly a jab at not only current captain Harry Maguire, but the state of the club in general as it stands.

While these three captains oversaw extremely successful times at United, Jordan claims it was Alex Ferguson who enforced these standards, and not any of the players.

Simon Jordan on Roy Keane

He decided to use Keane as an example, criticising his managerial career and asking where his standards were during that period of his life.

He said: “What were Roy Keane’s standards like when he was a manager? Come on now.

“We’re talking about the management. Keane, the player, played for the ultimate manager. The ultimate manager that enforced standards!

“He [Ferguson] could’ve had Andy Capp alongside him in the dugout as his No.2 because he was the the ultimate manager.”

🤦‍♂️ “What was Roy Keane’s standards as a manager!? Come on now!” 👊 “Roy Keane played for the ultimate manager that enforced standards!” Simon Jordan didn’t think too much of #MUFC fans’ ‘Standards’ banner 👀 pic.twitter.com/J4pSgKyLRh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 12, 2022

Roy Keane the manager

Jordan is not alone in thinking Keane was a complete failure as a manager, but this is not necessarily the case.

The Irishman was manager of Sunderland when the Black Cats earned promotion to the Premier League in 2007. He then helped the club retain its status in the top-flight before departing in December 2008.

He was also assistant manager when Ireland qualified for Euro 2016, and helped the nation escape the group stages. This is the last time Ireland qualified for a major tournament.

During the summer he implied that he would like to return to coaching, and that he had a meeting with a Championship club about a potential job.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, roy keane