Simon Jordan takes Graeme Souness to task over managerial record

It’s very rare you see Souness like this…

Simon Jordan has taken Graeme Souness to task over his managerial record, following comments he made about new Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Souness said that the new Brighton manager would struggle because he doesn’t know the English game, and that it was a risky appointment.

“I think it’s a risk,” Souness said on talkSPORT. “You’re bringing someone in who doesn’t know our game.

“Because of modern technology, you can Google; they said he impressed with his knowledge of Brighton, what they’ve done and the way they attempt to play. He could’ve got that off Google, most of it.

“Listen, he’s gone for an interview, so he spends a couple of hours on the internet, gets as much information as he possibly can. That’s not the work of a genius.

“They’re making an appointment of someone who knows nothing about the English game, it’s a risk.”

Simon Jordan vs Graeme Souness

Again on talkSPORT, Jordan took issue with some of Souness’ comments, especially him referring to the fact that De Zerbi has had seven jobs in five years.

He pointed out that Souness also took quite a few jobs in a short amount of time when he was a manager, something which clearly flustered Souness.

Jordan said: “Did you know the game when you worked in Turkey or Portugal? This is the same Graeme Souness who had five jobs in five years.

“Five jobs, five years. De Zerbi was two years in his last job.”

Souness argued that it was actually six jobs in seven years, though Jordan seemed to prove that this was not the case.

“I’m googling you because I want to see the strength of your argument. There’s a risk in everything. You’ve gone all down the risk side.

“You average two years per job… You’ve turned around and said that De Zerbi is a risk, but what you’re saying now is that every appointment is a risk.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Graeme Souness, Simon Jordan