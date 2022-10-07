Simon Jordan lashes out at “biggest hypocrite” Gary Neville

Some really strong words here.

Simon Jordan has strongly hit out at Gary Neville for hypocrisy surrounding his views on the Qatar World Cup.

Neville confirmed during the week that he will be working for beIN Sport covering the World Cup, and has been plugging the tournament regularly on his YouTube channel The Overlap.

TalkSPORT presenter Jordan said that while he is also going to be working in Qatar, Neville is even more of a hypocrite as he tends to speak out regularly about human rights abuses and other such matters.

He said that the only reason Neville is working is because he is getting paid a “bag of money”, and the former Manchester United man suggesting anything else is “nonsense”.

Simon Jordan on Gary Neville

He said: “I am not for this World Cup. I am also not for the west preaching to the Middle East. I am not for this World Cup, but we’re gonna go over there and broadcast shows from there – does that make me a hypocrite because I’m not for something?

“I’ve also balanced it up by saying it’s not our gift to lecture other people in the world of how to operate in their societies.”

Yes I’m going to the World Cup and yes working for ITV and Bein. I will highlight those issues like I have for years! https://t.co/QeFipUvZaP — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 5, 2022

He continued: “You have different views, they are conflicted at times and what your primary view is, ’What am I in the business of? I’m in the business of Gary Neville’.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. But if you have strong views, you can’t then say, ‘I’m going to park those views because I’m going to get a big bag of money’.”

“He’s there to comment on games, he’s not going to break off from the left winger who’s just put in a good cross to talk about migrant workers having suffered terrible fates, is he?

“Nonsense! He’s getting paid a bag of money to do football commentary and that’s fine.

“But leave off with the rest! If you want to have these views then you’ve got to back them up with substance, and that’s where he falls down.”

