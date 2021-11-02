Diego Simeone dislikes “UK custom” of post-match handshake

It looks like he won’t be doing any handshaking tonight…

Diego Simeone has further explained why he dislikes the “UK custom” of post-match handshakes.

Simeone grabbed the headlines a couple of weeks ago when his Atletico Madrid side lost to Liverpool, and instead of shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp, he opted to run straight down the tunnel instead.

Many assumed this was something to do with an issue that the two managers could have potentially had, but Simeone was quick to explain that it’s just a dislike of handshakes in general.

Since then, he has gone into further detail, insisting that he doesn’t like the “falseness” that comes with the handshake.

Diego Simeone on post-match handshakes

He said: “I don’t like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds.

“I know in the UK it is a custom but I don’t share it and I don’t like the falseness it may include.

“I don’t know Klopp as a person very well but I know he is a great coach who has done great work at every club he has been at.”

Liverpool won the first leg of this group stage tie 3-2, in somewhat controversial circumstances, after Antoine Griezmann was sent off for a high foot.

Speaking immediately after the match in October, Simeone explained why he ran down the tunnel instead of embracing Klopp.

“I don’t always greet (the other manager) after the game because I don’t like it.

“It’s not healthy for either the winner or the loser. I think of it that way. But now, when I see him, I’ll greet him without a problem.”

Klopp went out of his way to ensure that he was not unhappy with Simeone for running away, but instead turned on the interviewer who asked him the question.

He went as far as to say that the interviewer was “not a nice person“…

