Shelbourne contact Gardaí over alleged homophobic abuse

An investigation has been launched.

Shelbourne have been in contact with Gardaí over alleged homophobic abuse aimed at a Peamount United player during a recent Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final at Tolka Park.

The alleged incident reportedly took place earlier in August, with Shels now attempting to identify the fan in question who aimed the abuse at the Peamount player.

Shelbourne apologised for the incident, and said that the club will not be tolerating any kind of abuse in Tolka Park. Peamount have responded to Shels’ statement, insisting they welcome the full investigation.

They wrote: “There is absolutely no place for this abuse as we look to ensure that football is an inclusive game for everyone and we welcome a full investigation into this incident.”

Shelbourne club statement regarding discriminatory abuse directed at our player. There is absolutely no place for this abuse as we look to ensure that football is an inclusive game for everyone and we welcome a full investigation into this incident. https://t.co/qPaCCsgjEd — Peamount Utd FC (@peamountutd) August 30, 2022

Shells get in touch with Gardaí over alleged homophobic abuse

Shelbourne’s statement in full can be read below:

“At our recent home match against Peamount United, an individual was heard to have directed misogynistic abuse at an opposition player, including the use of a homophobic term.

“The incident was reported and having been made aware of this incident, we immediately contacted Peamount United to offer our apologies to the player.

“We have since added an additional security presence, specifically briefed to identify anyone engaging in discriminatory abuse and with instructions that anyone doing so should be ejected from the ground.

“We have reported the incident to An Garda Síochána and have been endeavouring to identify the individual from CCTV footage.

“The club will not tolerate any discriminatory verbal abuse in Tolka Park and any individual that we can identify will receive a lifetime ban from the ground. There is no place for this kind of abuse in football – on or off the pitch and we wish to apologise again to the player.

“Shelbourne FC is an inclusive club and we know that our supporters share our desire to ensure that everybody can enjoy the game without being subject to discriminatory abuse of any kind.”

