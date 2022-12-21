Shelbourne criticised over “cowards” social media post

The club seemingly posted about a 17-year-old player leaving the club.

Shelbourne are being heavily criticised over a social media post that has since been deleted from their Twitter page.

This comes after Shels confirmed the news that youngster Abbie Larkin would be making the move to Shamrock Rovers, and she is not the first to do so.

A brief statement posted by the club on Tuesday said that Shelbourne were “disappointed” by Larkin’s decision to leave the club.

It read: “Abbie Larkin has informed Shelbourne FC of her wish to leave the club.

“Abbie had initially indicated her intention to remain with the club and, on the 9th of December, Shelbourne FC made an announcement that she would be staying.

“Naturally, the club is disappointed at this change of heart but we ultimately respect that it is the player’s decision to make.”

Larkin is one of four Shels players making the switch to Rovers, who are seemingly looking to mount a title charge in their first season in the division.

Abbie Larkin's first international goal for Ireland makes it 8-0! 🔥 Job done 👊pic.twitter.com/SiNK2KuBYL — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 27, 2022

Shelbourne Abbie Larkin Tweet

Shels posted a controversial Tweet following the Larkin news, which read: “Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, we’ll keep the red flag flying here.”

The post has since been deleted, following complaints from a number of people that this sort of behaviour could result in football fans piling on a 17-year-old.

I know this has been deleted but it's shockingly vicious from people who are supposed to be safeguarding kids. Appalled. pic.twitter.com/lSqHqeLP7q — Dave Donnelly (@YeSecondPost) December 21, 2022

Rebecca Creagh, a former Shels player and current member of the backroom staff, took to Twitter to say that she and the rest of the dressing room do not agree with the Tweet.

She wrote: “As gutted as everyone is to lose teammates who become family. Everyone is entitled to make their own decisions. Social media does not reflect the opinions of this dressing room and any nastiness is out of order!”

Some have suggested that those running League of Ireland social media accounts should have to undertake some sort of safety course, especially when some posts will be about footballers who are legally still children.

Larkin and the rest of the Shels squad who are making the move will be joining up with Ireland footballing royalty in Stephanie Roche, while the 17-year-old will be seriously hoping to have a seat on the plane to Australia next summer for the World Cup.