Shay Given makes bold claim about Liverpool and Newcastle

Shay Given has made a bold claim about Liverpool and Newcastle United, ahead of their game against each other this weekend.

Given reckons that on current form, only two Liverpool players would get into a combined XI with themselves and Newcastle – Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Newcastle are having a great season, sitting in 4th place while a Carabao Cup final next week awaits them. Liverpool on the other hand are struggling in 10th, though Given’s comments still seems somewhat surprising.

The Irish goalkeeping legend believes that Anthony Gordon would start ahead of Darwin Nunez in his team, while Dan Burn would also get in ahead of Andy Robertson.

Shay Given on Newcastle vs Liverpool

Speaking to Leo Vegas, he said: “It’s mad what’s happening with Liverpool – last season we were talking about them doing the quadruple and suggesting that they were one of the best teams ever. You wonder how they’ve fallen off a cliff so much, they’re a mid-table side now.

“Alisson is a brilliant keeper, but Nick Pope gets the nod for all his clean sheets this season. I’d have [Kieran] Trippier at right-back, who’s having a great season. Virgil van Dijk and Sven Botman would be my centre-backs, with Dan Burn, on current form, at left-back.

“Their midfielders are all struggling currently, so I’d have Joelinton, Joe Willock, and Bruno Guimarães. At the other end of the pitch, I’d go with Mohamed Salah on the right side, Callum Wilson up top, and Anthony Gordon on the left.”

“I know 90% of the team is Newcastle players, but on current form, I think it’s correct!”

✅ Virgil van Dijk Jürgen Klopp ‘thinks’ Virgil van Dijk is fit and ready to start for Liverpool. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/R0txe3PkFZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2023

Luckily for Liverpool, Van Dijk is set to be fit enough to take part in Saturday’s game against Newcastle.

Kickoff from St. James’ Park is 5.30pm on Saturday, with the game available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event.

