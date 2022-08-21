Shay Given tries to defend Edouard Mendy following Leeds howler

Not all his fault, according to a fellow goalkeeper!

Shay Given has offered some expert insight into Edouard Mendy’s howler against Leeds on Sunday.

Leeds defeated Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road, but it could well have been more on the day, with Leeds turning in their best performance under Jesse Marsch.

From the first minute until the last Leeds looked like the better side, but they were helped by a terrible error by Mendy in the first-half.

Thomas Tuchel described Mendy’s error as a “gift” for Leeds, while Given said that Chelsea’s defenders could have done more to help the goalkeeper.

Shay Given on Edouard Mendy mistake

He said: “I picked a bad day to be on Super Sunday! It goes back to him and he sees Reece James tell him to kick it long, but he has a really bad first touch.

“His head is scrambled at that point, but worst case scenario just kick out for a corner. Just don’t do what you do! James says go long, but the only thing I would say in Mendy’s defence is that not too many Chelsea defenders have ran into a position to receive the ball off him.

“But it’s still his error, it’s a terrible mistake. He knows he has to clear his lines. You can see his reaction afterwards, he’s totally disappointed with himself and he knows it’s a poor, poor goal to give away.”

Look away now Édouard Mendy 😲pic.twitter.com/OVcucge439 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 21, 2022

While Given did offer some help to his fellow goalkeeper, even Mendy himself will know that he could and should have done more when the ball was at his feet.

This defeat could prove to be a worrying one for Tuchel and his side, especially with Kalidou Koulibaly now suspended for next week’s game against Leicester.

It would not be at all surprising to see Chelsea be extremely active in the transfer market over the next week or so.

