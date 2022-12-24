Ireland underage star calls out “little dirtbag” over horror tackle

One of the worst tackles you’ll see on a football pitch.

Ireland underage star Shane Flynn has called out a “little dirtbag” over a horror tackle put in on one of his Leicester City teammates.

This comes after young Leicester starlet Will Alves was on receiving end of a brutal lunge from Wolves’ Caden Voice in an FA Youth Cup match.

Alves, who had come on for Leicester’s first-team just a few days earlier, suffered an ACL injury as a result of the tackle, and will be out for the rest of the season.

Flynn, an Under 21 teammate of Alves, took to social media to tear into Voice who smashed into young Alves with the horrific tackle.

The young Dubliner wrote: “Little dirtbag who meant to do what he did. Deserves a massive ban; absolute thuggery of the highest order.”

Shane Flynn hits out at horrific tackle on Leicester youth

Little dirtbag who meant to do what he did. Deserves a massive ban; absolute thuggery of the highest order👍 https://t.co/wSdzbOMOKi — Shane Flynn (@shaneacflynn) December 23, 2022

Leicester’s first-team manager Brendan Rodgers even weighed in on the situation, calling it one of the worst tackles he has ever seen on a football pitch.

Speaking ahead of the return of the Premier League, Rodgers said: “It’s a sad one for us. We lost one of our young talents, Will Alves, who came on in the MK Dons game.

“He wanted to play in the Youth Cup game the night after and played in that. They went through in the tie, our Under-18s, but he was taken out with one of the worst challenges I’ve seen on a football field.

“It’s such a shame for a young player who’s 17, who’s really making his way in the game and making his mark in training and the way he’s been.

“It’s a real disappointing one for us. We wish him a speedy recovery in getting back. It’ll be the rest of the season he’ll be out for.

“His rehab will start over these next few weeks and he’ll have an operation after that.”

Read next: Swansea boss gives scathing assessment of Michael Obafemi’s season

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Shane Flynn