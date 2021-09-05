Shane Duffy sticks up for Stephen Kenny following disappointing draw

A true leader.

Shane Duffy has stuck up for Stephen Kenny following a disappointing draw at home against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening.

Duffy rescued a point for Kenny’s side, ensuring that Ireland remain off the bottom of the group table, but without a win in a competitive game under the manager.

After such a positive performance against Portugal, Irish fans were left extremely disappointed on Saturday, and naturally, Kenny was at the heart of the discussion.

Shane Duffy on Ireland loss to Azerbaijan.

But Duffy nipped this conversation in the bud with his post-match statement, placing the blame on the players for not getting all three points.

He tweeted: “Picture sums up last nights result, disappointed we didn’t win the game which is on us as players. What a feeling playing back in front of our home fans we have missed you! Happy to score another goal for my country, on to Tuesday night now, let’s go.”

This comes after Kevin Doyle criticised Kenny’s tactics on the day, insisting he shouldn’t have made the changes that he did.

Kevin Doyle on Stephen Kenny’s tactics.

Doyle said: ““I thought some of the changes were unnecessary. We’ve talked since he got the job about how he’s been forced into changes. Covid, players have been injured. Tonight he was forced into one change with Dara O’Shea, the others he brought on himself.

“I thought Seamus didn’t look himself. He was brilliant against Portugal as a right wing back, I thought it was unnecessary. We didn’t need to put him in with the three at the back. We could have left Matt (Doherty) where he felt really comfortable.

“I just thought we should have stuck more with what we did the other night… I thought Jamie McGrath was very good out in Portugal, he didn’t play tonight. I just thought it was an unnecessary change just as we had the chance to have a settled team for a few games.”

