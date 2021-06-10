The big man still has an awful lot to offer.

Shane Duffy has had a difficult 12 months both on and off the pitch, but it’s nowhere near too late for him to get things back on the right track.

During a loan spell to the club he supported as a boy, he had to deal with the passing of his father, and it clearly affected his performances on the pitch with Celtic.

He is now back with Brighton and Hove Albion, where he isn’t best suited to play the type of football Brighton manager Graham Potter wants.

What Shane Duffy should do next.

At Brighton, so long as Potter is in charge, Duffy will always be a second option at best. He can’t play with the ball at his feet the way Potter would want him to, so he should get out of there.

At 29, he is way too good to allow his career to just fizzle out over the next few years, and from an Irish perspective, we need him fit and firing when he’s called upon for international duty.

Shane Duffy’s options.

Championship clubs will be all over the Irishman, despite the relatively bad season he had in Scotland. Not only is he an extremely capable defender, but he is a leader on the pitch, and a definite goal threat as Irish football fans will know all too well.

Chris Hughton will surely want to reunite with him at Nottingham Forest, as he clearly rated him very highly when he was Brighton boss. Michael O’Neill would also love to have him at Stoke, but Duffy should be aiming higher.

Burnley would also be a really nice fit for him, though he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter which he simply has to be at his age.

Shane Duffy: The transfer move he should make next.

But taking absolutely everything into account, West Brom is where he should go. The Baggies will take a very decent stab at coming straight back up to the Premier League, and the slight drop in quality could be exactly what he needs to get himself back on the right track.

Duffy would provide the side with some great experience and muscle and would suit the style of play that the majority of the West Brom players are used to thanks to the two most recent managers – Sam Allarydce and Slaven Bilic.

A lot of Championship clubs will be linked with the Derry man, but he should sign for one who are fighting for it promotion. We’ll be keeping an eye on his movements this summer.

