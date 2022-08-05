Shane Duffy close to securing perfect Premier League move

Exactly the sort of transfer he needs.

Shane Duffy is close to signing a deal with Fulham that would see him join the London club on loan for the rest of the season.

Duffy is joining Fulham to provide immediate competition for central defenders Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Fulham desperately need extra cover in this position, and Duffy should be able to slot into the team perfectly if he manages to keep himself fit.

According to The Athletic, Marco Silva is a fan of Duffy’s and he could well slot into the team ahead of Ream, who many feel might not be up to scratch in the Premier League.

Duffy will struggle to break into Brighton’s team at all this season, especially as Graham Potter wants to play a certain type of football that doesn’t exactly play to the Derry man’s strengths.

Duffy hardly played for Brighton towards the end of the season, but at the beginning of last year’s campaign he was one of Brighton’s standout performers.

He returned from a dreadful loan move to Celtic, got himself back into the Starting XI and showed what Irish fans knew he was capable of all along.

He won his headers, fought for 90 minutes, and unsurprisingly chipped in with a few goals at the other end too.

Fulham will feel confident knowing that they have signed such an aerial threat, as they will need players other than Aleksander Mitrovic to chip in at times.

The only worry for Duffy is his fitness, and whether he can play every week in the most difficult league in the world. However, he is still only 30 years of age, and looks after himself, so this could be a really smart piece of business in Fulham’s attempt to stay up.

With some top defensive talents emerging for Ireland, we’re sure Stephen Kenny will be watching Fulham with a close eye this season.

Read More About: fulham, shane duffy