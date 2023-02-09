Shane Duffy shows Fulham what he can do in FA Cup win

Are you watching Stephen Kenny?

Shane Duffy was given a rare start for Fulham against Sunderland on Wednesday night in an FA Cup replay.

Fulham ran out 3-2 winners on the night against a very strong Championship side in Sunderland, who are playing some beautiful football under Tony Mowbray.

Fulham advanced to the next round thanks to a late winner from Layvin Kurzawa, after Duffy headed the ball into his path.

It was a fine assist from Duffy who hasn’t been able to make a place in the Starting XI his own for Fulham this season, with Marco Silva’s side flying high in the Premier League.

Shane Duffy impresses for Fulham.

And while Ireland fans will know all too well about the impact Duffy can have in the opposition box, he also showed that he hasn’t lost his knack for defending either.

After some beautiful football from Sunderland, Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo found himself in the box. He sold the keeper with a fake shot and seemingly had an empty net to slot the ball into.

But Duffy had read the danger, sprinted back and made a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny the talented youngster.

Shane Duffy took his chance for Fulham last night as he provided one assist, completed 92% of his passes and came up with this goal-line clearance 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CQwHRqinSt — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 9, 2023

While the Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will definitely have enjoyed seeing Duffy show that he’s still got it, he will have a difficult decision to make about his back three to take on France at the end of March.

John Egan is likely a guaranteed starter (and captain), while Nathan Collins is surely not too far behind him.

This leaves Duffy to fight for that third spot, with competition from Dara O’Shea, Andrew Omobamidele and perhaps even Seamus Coleman.

It’s a good problem to have, and performances like the one Duffy put in on Wednesday night will mean that when France come to town, the Derryman will at least be in the discussion.

