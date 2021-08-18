Shane Duffy opens up on how his difficult loan spell at Celtic affected him

“When you hit rock bottom, that’s the reality.”

Shane Duffy returned to Brighton and Hove Albion’s starting XI on Saturday against Burnley, and he grabbed this chance with both hands after a difficult spell with Celtic last season.

Graham Potter’s side came from behind to win the game, and Duffy’s defending was instrumental in the win. Potter described the Irishman’s performance as “immense”.

Potter said: “He has been fantastic since he came back. His attitude and professionalism, his approach to the team and group. He has been really good.”

Speaking after the game, Duffy opened up about what was a difficult period in his life while he was on loan at Celtic, that he is now trying to recover from.

Shane Duffy on return to Premier League.

“You always think of that of that after the year you’ve had. I was in a really low place, and I probably thought Premier League football is over me.

“But I’ve got good people around me. It’s the club. The club are so good for me and it feels like home for me. And when I first came back after my loan I had a big relief off my shoulders and I felt like I came home again and the comforts started to come back in.

“All the lads have been brilliant around me so there’s a little bit of that.

“I’ve been proving people wrong all my career, and that’s what I’ve had to do again. Hit the restart button.

“That’s what I’ve done really, start from scratch and try to prove people again. It’s only one game, but as long as am I’m here I’ll try to help the team. On the pitch or off the pitch. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Shane Duffy: I hit rock bottom at Celtic.

Duffy was then asked what moment in his life caused him to press the reset button, and his answer was stark.

The Ireland defender replied: “When you hit rock bottom, that’s the reality. A lot was going wrong off the field which was difficult for me, and I had to mentally go through that, which was tough.

“Until you get to that moment… You get there and you realise you’ve got to change something. It’s still baby steps day-by-day, but it’s like I’m an 18-year-old again, trying to impress every day.”

"I'm trying to impress every day, trying to improve and help the club as much as I can." 💬@ShaneDuffy on 'hitting rock bottom', proving people wrong and coming home to #BHAFC. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xgMYT2EPVK — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 17, 2021

Next up for Brighton is Watford at home, where Duffy will hope to be selected in Potter’s starting XI once again.

