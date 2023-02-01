Shane Duffy given the sendoff he deserves from Brighton

A genuine club legend.

Shane Duffy has been given the sendoff he deserves from Brighton, after his loan move to Fulham was made permanent on deadline day.

Duffy has not been given the chance to make a position his own at Fulham, but it is believed that the London club signed him permanently so that they could free up one of their allocated loan spaces to bring in Cedric Soares from Arsenal.

While Duffy’s gametime is likely to remain limited, Fulham are definitely a team on the up, and he is certainly the right sort of man to have around the dressing room.

The Ireland international was clearly a fan favourite at Brighton, especially based on the statement that club chairman Tony Bloom made after the Fulham news was confirmed.

Brighton pay tribute to Shane Duffy

Bloom said: “Shane has played such an important role during his time at the club. He was a key character in our promotion to the Premier League in his first season here.

“He was equally key in helping to establish the club in the Premier League and has always been extremely popular in the dressing room and with Albion fans.

“I’d like to thank him for everything and to wish him and his family all the best for the future from everyone associated with the club.

“His contribution to our recent history won’t be forgotten and Shane will always be assured a warm welcome at the Amex.”

In modern football, this sort of sendoff can be rare, especially for a player who has not contributed too much to the team in the past 12 months.

Duffy responded: “What a journey! The most amazing 6 and half years at such a special club which will always have a big place in my heart. Thanks for the memories seagulls…”

With Fulham chasing European football, they will likely have a busy schedule next season, and Duffy’s presence could prove to be important then.

Read More About: shane duffy