Shane Duffy blames excess hair gel over Arsenal miss

Duffy could have won the game.

Brighton and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening at the Amex Stadium, with the home team seriously disappointed to leave with only a point.

Graham Potter’s side had enough chances to win the game comfortably, but as was often the case last season, they failed to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Brighton have improved this season when it comes to taking chances, but they were back to their old ways on Saturday evening.

Shane Duffy bossing it for Brighton

However, one notable change from last season is the presence of Shane Duffy, who left the club on loan last season. The Irish international joined Celtic last season, and had a seriously disappointing spell at the Scottish club, after some tough times off the pitch too.

His performances in the league this season have been immense, and this was no different against Arsenal, where he kept a clean sheet.

However, there was one moment towards the end of the game where Duffy could have potentially given away a penalty.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Duffy laughed off the claims that it may have been a foul.

He said: “With me? Oh no. I spoke to him afterwards, he said he went down because he had a cramp. I got there just with him and used my body to see it (the ball) out. I think he agreed on that as well.

He also nearly scored a late winner, but blamed his excess hair gel for not managing to stick his header past Aaron Ramsdale…

🗣"I had too much gel on my hair." Shane Duffy talks about him going close to scoring a potential winner for Brighton against Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/gEHoTR3DJh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 2, 2021

Graham Potter on Shane Duffy

Potter recently described the Irish defender as a “warrior” and a “club legend” at Brighton.

He said: “As a human being, he’s someone you want in your corner, it doesn’t matter where you are. He supports the team, he supports the boys on the pitch. He’s a fighter, he’s a warrior.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, brighton, shane duffy