Shamrock Rovers seal title in front of packed Tallaght crowd

It’s two in a row for the Hoops.

Shamrock Rovers won their 19th league title on Friday night with a 3-0 win over Finn Harps.

Stephen Bradley’s side made it two in two years, but this time they could celebrate it properly. With over 7,000 fans present in Tallaght Stadium, it looked quite different to when they won it last year.

As has often been the case this season, Daniel Mandroiu was the most impressive player on the pitch, and he showed that he has a seriously bright future ahead of him, be it with Rovers or elsewhere.

Shamrock Rovers make it 19

Danny Mandroiu gets Shamrock Rovers off to a dream start! They lead Finn Harps 1-0. 📺 Watch live – https://t.co/1ncBhUXJWF

📱 Live updates – https://t.co/vLJSRAc2Mt #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/cFYQH9VpV7 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 29, 2021

Mandroiu scored two in the first half to ensure that the Rovers fans could enjoy the game with little stress, while youngster Aidomo Emakhu made it three with minutes left on the clock.

At just 18, it will surely be a day that Emakhu remembers for the rest of his life.

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 💚 pic.twitter.com/AhWfZYNVp8 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) October 29, 2021

Stephen Bradley on league win

Speaking after the game, Bradley praised his side for remaining composed during such a big game.

He said: “All we worry about is what happens at this club and what we speak about. Other people can have their opinion.

“Whether we agree with them or not is obviously up to us, but we’re not too worried about that to be honest.

“I thought the players were excellent in the manner in which they approached the game. It was a tricky one, with the big crowd and all the pressure was on us to win it tonight in front of the fans, but I thought they handled it really well.”

Rovers looked and played like champions all season, and it’s exactly what a team of this quality deserves. Ruthless in attack and reliable at the back, this team will already be wondering if they can make it three in a row next year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers