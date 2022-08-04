A bit harsh…

Shamrock Rovers’ European opposition KF Shkupi have released a damning statement condemning the “evil” inflicted upon them in the form of their travel plans.

Rovers take on Shkupi in a Europa League tie on Thursday night, and they are unhappy with the travel arrangements that have been forced upon them by the Irish government.

Shkupi chartered a flight to Ireland, in an attempt to make their team’s travel plans as easy as possible, but are unable to fly into Dublin for a number of reasons.

They claim they have been forced to travel 300km from the airport to the ground, though assuming they have flown into Shannon, they will be driving for just over two hours (218km).

A statement released by the club implies that Shamrock Rovers played a part in this decision, and that they have asked both the Irish and North Macedonian government to intervene.

“Such cheap games should not have a place in football, they should not go unpunished”, the club wrote.

KF Shkupi unhappy with Shamrock Rovers

The statement, exactly as it was written, can be read below.

“Our team is being interfered with by making small plays in such an unbecoming manner. Despite our budget, we were trying to keep our players comfortable by hiring a charter plane and paying thousands of euros to ensure that our players could make it to the Europa League in good health, but the Irish government did not listen to UEFA, despite the intervention of UEFA, landed us 300 km away from Dublin and gave our team an undeserved treatment on this journey.

“Likewise, after the match, he will send it back 300 km and fly it from there. Unfortunately, this has not been done to any other team except the North Macedonia team, our loneliness has emerged again as we progressed on the European road. I beg your North Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that we should at least arrange for tonight’s return to Dublin. In addition, we would like to say to the Irish that they should know well that we have a very characterful team.

“The reward of being a team is to respond as a team to the evil done to you in the same way, today our team will show you what a character it is, like lions on the field, it will show that there is no team that will not bow down to such cheap games, such cheap games should not have a place in football, they should not go unpunished. You only landed FC Shkupi at the airport, but you landed PFC Ludogorets in Dublin, could you treat us the same if any Italian, Spanish, German or English team showed up? We hope that our government will respond to this situation, with my respect to the public.”

