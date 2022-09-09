Shamrock Rovers condemn ‘callous’ chants mocking the death of Queen Elizabeth

The chants could be heard at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night, with footage of the video going mega viral.

Shamrock Rovers have condemned the ‘callous’ chants sung on Thursday night, mocking the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The death of Queen Elizabeth was announced shortly before kick off in Tallaght Stadium, with Rovers kicking off their Europa Conference League group stage.

At numerous points during the game, chants broke out about the death of the Queen, with a section of fans taking part.

One incident in particular was filmed and uploaded to Twitter, where it has been viewed an incredible 5.2 million times at the time of writing.

This video has also accumulated 119,000 likes on Twitter, but Rovers have made it clear that they do not encourage these types of “callous” chants.

Shamrock Rovers on Queen chant

The club wrote: “Shamrock Rovers F.C. has been made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game. Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for.

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibit such activity.

“The following is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium; “Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer.

“Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation. Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardaí.”

The game itself saw Rovers draw 0-0, picking up a point against Djurgardens from Sweden. Read what manager Stephen Bradley had to say about the game here.

