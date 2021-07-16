Serie A bans green jerseys from season after next onward

Teams in the league are being given a year to prepare for the change.

Serie A clubs will be banned from wearing green jerseys from the beginning of the 2022/2023 season, following a rule change.

The rule will only apply to outfield players, so goalkeepers can continue wearing green jerseys.

The new rule will also apply to socks and shorts. It is already the case in Serie A if more than three colours are used, there must be a “dominant colour” across the shirt, shorts and socks. Serie A bans green jerseys in the league According to Football Italia, the reason for this change comes from complaints being made by television companies in Italy. TV stations are worried that the green kits are currently too similar to the colour of the grass on the pitch, and it could potentially lead to players blending into the background, and the viewer’s experience at home being ruined as a result.

This surely won’t go down too well with Sassuolo, who predominantly wear green jerseys when they’re playing at home.

It isn’t the first time that a jersey in Serie A has attracted some attention either. Inter Milan were recently warned that they may not be permitted to wear their fourth kit next season, as it features “too many distinct colours”.

Serie A 2021/2022 season

While last season was definitely an exciting one in Serie A, it wouldn’t be surprising if there are even more eyes on the league this year, after Italy’s excellent Euro 2020 win.

The squad, which captured the heart’s of football fans all around the world, is comprised mostly of players who ply their trade in Italy. And stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all always worth watching too.

Plus, you’ve now got the added drama of Jose Mourinho, who is box-office at all times, being in charge of Roma.

